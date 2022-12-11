September 26, 1926-December 8, 2022

WATERLOO-A woman of Faith, mother of Love, we hold her in highest esteem.

Virginia Mae Shimek McBride, 96, of Waterloo, Iowa, went to her heavenly home on December 8, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice.

Virginia was born September 26, 1926 in Elma, Iowa, to William and Frances Shimek. She graduated from Elma Catholic High School and worked at Hinson’s. Virginia married Anthony McBride on June 17, 1947, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Lourdes, Iowa. She was a devoted mother to her 13 children, a devoted grandmother to her 31 grandchildren, devoted great-grandmother to her 64 great-grandchildren, and a loving and devoted great-great grandmother to four great-great grandchildren.

Her faith was very important to her along with driving school bus for many years. She loved gardening and flowers. Virginia taught CCD, led Bible studies, wrote her newsletter for 40 years, baked kolaches, crocheted rugs, enjoyed trips with her sisters, lectured at church and authored four books.

Survived by: her children, Mary (Richard) Hicok, Amy Lowery, James (Ellen) McBride, William (Barb) McBride, Patrick (Jan) McBride, Teresa (Dan Pence) Drtina, Julie Mlinar, Carol (James) Borschel, Michael (Lauri) McBride, Sally (Jeremias) Johnson, and Lucy (John) Ferguson; two brothers, George Shimek and William Shimek: two sisters, Dorothy Condon and Mary Ann Gloe.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Anthony and Daniel; two sisters, Carolyn and Judith Ann; a brother, Conrad; two brother-in-laws, George Hau and Don Gloe.

Celebration of Life Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 16, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with a 2:00 p.m. burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Lourdes, IA. Public visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website www.queenofpeaceparish.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Cedar Valley Hospice at 900 Tower Park PO Box 2880, Waterloo, IA. 50704

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.