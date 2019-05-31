(1928-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Virginia M. Smart, 90, of Marion, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 29, at Winslow House Care Center in Marion.
She was born Nov. 15, 1928, near Hudson, daughter of Corwin and Kathryn (Gutknecht) Hinson.
She graduated from Hudson High School and was a professional seamstress for many years. She was also a volunteer at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion.
Survived by: two sons, Gary and Joel Smart, both of Marion; three grandchildren, Nathan Smart, Nicole (Fred) Radunzel and Dustin (Kathryn Lee) Smart; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Hudson Radunzel.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a grandchild, Kyle Smart; and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Smart.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association) or Camp Courageous in Monticello.
