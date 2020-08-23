Virginia M. Rugger

CEDAR FALLS - Virginia Mabel Rugger, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities of natural causes. She was born July 24, 1928 in Cedar Falls the daughter of Ervie and Evelyn Andersen Bauer. She was a 1946 graduate of Waterloo East High School. She married John E. Rugger in 1948 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, they were later divorced. She worked in the office of Rath Packing Company and then for 18 years as secretary for the Machinist Union Hall's business agent. Survived by: a son, David Rugger of Waterloo; a grandson, Troy (Stephanie) Rugger of Independence, 2 great grandchildren, Teylor and Chase and a sister-in-law, Mary Bauer of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Kenneth Rugger; 2 brothers, Glen and Kenneth Bauer in infancy. Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evansdale with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.