February 9, 1931-February 26, 2021

WATERLOO—Virginia M. Heidemann, 90, of Waterloo, died Fri., Feb. 26, 2021 at Martin Health Center in Cedar Falls. She was born in Waterloo, Feb. 9, 1931, daughter of Walter and Bernice (Robinson) Donath. Virginia married Russell Heidemann Jan. 14, 1950 in Waterloo, he preceded her in death in 2017.

Survived by; children, Russell (Tammy) Heidemann, Independence, Linda (Dean) Storey, Okoboji, Carol (Terry) Peters, Cedar Falls, and Sandy (Scott) Hayes. Waunakee, WI; 14 grandchildren, Bobbi (Travis) Schaben, Dainna (Heath) Bartness, Deenna (Ryan) Jensen, Derek (Megan) Hayes, Caitlin (Rob) Ferry, Kevin (Angie) Peters, Brian Peters, Ryan Peters, Blake, Bryceton, Makayla and Noah Heidemann, and Joshua (Easton) Hunter, and Justin (Tia) Hunter; 18,great grandchildren, Isaac, Evan, Adelynn and Alaina Schaben, Lydia, Harrison, Henry and Molly Bartness, Olive and Oliver Jensen, Corbin, Keyan and Colton Peters and Landon, Aria, and Zoey Ferry, Freya Heidemann, and Olive Hunter; sisters Beverly Miller, Chippewa Falls, WI and Patricia Newman, Everett, WA; and brother Charles (Katie) Donath, AZ. Preceded by; husband; son, Robert; grandson, Michael Storey; sister, Shirley Cailouette; and brother Richard “Rick” Donath.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at Church. Memorials directed to the church. Go to www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.