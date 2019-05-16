DENVER — Virginia M. Creedon, 94, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 14, at Willow Winds Assisted Living.
She was born June 11, 1924, in Grand Prairie, Texas, daughter of John S. and Virginia C. (Inman) Logan. She married Ralph E. Creedon on Jan. 6, 1946, in Harrison, Ark.; he died Feb. 22, 2012.
Virginia worked at Woolworth, Tots-to-Teens, Meyers Nursery and was a homemaker. She was a member of Hammond Avenue Brethren Church.
Survived by: two daughters, Betty (Ron) Steege of Harpers Ferry and Roberta “Bert” Meyers of La Porte City; a son, Joe Creedon of St. Paul‚ Minn.; six grandchildren, William Creedon of Washington‚ D.C., Kerrie (Stephen) Michael of La Porte City‚ Roy (Marisa) Meyers of Cedar Falls, Joanna (Jacob) Grote of Bismarck‚ N.D., Mindy (Pat) Giesler of Denver and Andrew (Amanda) Steege of Grundy Center; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Jack Meyers; two brothers, John Logan and Robert Logan; and a sister, Maxine Young.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, with burial in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family later to be dispersed to Camp Pine Lake or Hammond Avenue Brethren Church.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
The family would like to express their great appreciation to the staff at Willow Winds Assisted Living of Denver for the wonderful care given to Virginia.
