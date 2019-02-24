(1921-2019)
WATERLOO — Virginia M. Barrows, 97, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 23, at Friendship Village Pavilion in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 10, 1921, in Orange Township, daughter of Russell Edwin and Anna Matilda (Schroeder) Pullin. Virginia graduated from Orange Consolidated School in 1939 and then attended Gates Business College where she studied stenography and graduated in 1940. She married Ralph L. Barrows on Nov. 18, 1940, in Bethany, Mo. He died May 11, 2010.
Following college, Virginia worked for five years as secretary to the Superintendent of the Orange Consolidated Schools, secretary at Continental Insurance Co. for five years, and Christoffersen and Damsgaard Law Firm in Cedar Falls for eight years. In 1972, Virginia became assistant to the probate referee at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, and three years later was promoted to probate referee, a position she held until her retirement in 1989.
She was a member of the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren where she sang in the choir, a 25-year member of the Metropolitan Chorale, a member of the West Orange Club, 15-30 Club and was an Elket.
Survivors: three sons, James R. (Carole) of Waterloo, and their daughter Jayme (Anthony) Nelson; Jerry L. of Portland, Ore., and his children, Randy, Christopher, Nicholas, Harry, Jason, Thuy, Steven, Jeremy, Jennifer, Robert, Diana, and Vincent; David M. (Maxine) of Waterloo, and their daughter Brooke (David) Roberts; and many great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Harold, Donald, and Edwin Pullin; three sisters, Gladys Eiklenborg, Ruth Pullin, and Delores Wilson; and a twin brother and sister in infancy, Willis and Phyllis.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren in Waterloo with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, and also for one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, 6227 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
She enjoyed counted cross stich projects, growing flowers, bowling and traveling to Iceland, Europe, China, the Caribbean Islands, Alaska, and the rest of the United States.
