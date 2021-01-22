Virginia Lillian (Finders) Cowley

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Ames. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at 3:00 P.M. at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and use of facemasks will be required for the services.

Born November 17, 1928, in Ferguson, Iowa, Virginia was the eldest daughter of Beulah Mae and James Bertram (Bert) Finders. She graduated from Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, and married her life-long love of more than 70 years, Robert Joseph Cowley, on June 15, 1951. She wore many hats as a missionary wife, mother and teacher while her husband served as a pilot in Africa, for 35 years. She also served hundreds of international students at Iowa State University for 18 years through campus ministry. She helped them with English conversation skills, Bible studies, registering for classes, and whatever else was needed. When she wasn’t playing (beating) her grandkids at Rummikub or stirring up “a few pies” for visitors, she was active in some other form of serving. She would want you to know the key to eternal life is this: “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved.” Acts 16:31. This drove her entire life’s purpose. She will be a dearly missed wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandma.