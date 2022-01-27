July 17, 1922-January 25, 2022

ELDORA-Virginia Lee Starr, 99, of Eldora, IA passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Eldora Specialty Care while under the care of Hospice and surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law.

Following Virginias wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a public memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ Church with Pastor Corey Larson officiating. Following the service, Virginia will be laid to rest at Eldora City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in Virginia’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Creps Abels Funeral Home is caring for Virginia and her family.

Lee was born July 17, 1922, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, daughter of Loyd and Vera (Turner) Saltzman. The family moved to Marshalltown, Iowa where she attended school and worked as a telephone operator. This is where she met her husband, John Starr, a marriage lasting 64 years until his passing. They made their home in Eldora where she was busy as a homemaker and mother while giving time to many organizations.

She was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader. Lee was a long-time member of Mothers Club, American Legion Auxiliary, First Congregational Church. After Johns retirement they moved to Brownsville, Texas and enjoyed golfing with friends and making many memories together. In 2002, they returned back to Eldora.

Surviving are their children: John Robert “Bob”, Valerie (David) Meeker of Eldora, George (Rosie) of Iowa City; grandson: Aaron Ingrassia of Eldora and Great-Grandson: Collin Ingrassia of Eldora. She has many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren plus her sister, Dorothy Pearson in Illinois, 8 nieces and nephews and their families.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, one brother: L.J (Ruth); brothers-in-law: George (Alice) and John Pearson and sister Jeannette of Arizona.