March 2, 1936-December 30, 2021

Virginia Lee Pratt, 85, of Waterloo, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

She was born March 2, 1936, in West Union; the daughter of Harry E. and Alta Maude (Whittenbaugh) Broughton. On May 3, 1953, she married John A. Pratt; he preceded her in death on November 8, 2012.

She worked at American Heritage for eight years and did childcare for several years. She did house cleaning later in life.

She is survived by three sons, Clifford (Joni), Clyde (Audrey), and Lyle (Jan) Pratt; five daughters, Christine (Randy) Hanson, Karen (Jeff) Pederson, Marian Leighton, Barb Pratt, and Cindy (Jon) Hauptly all of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers; and five sisters.

Services were held Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

