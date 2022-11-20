 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virginia Lee Carlton Smith

  • 0
Virginia Lee Carlton Smith

November 18, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Virginia Lee Carlton Smith, 80 years old, of Independence, IA, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. – Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Independence. Public visitation will be 4:00-6:00p.m. Sunday, November 20th at White Funeral Home, Independence.

Memorials will be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

White Funeral Home, Independence, IA is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News