November 18, 2022
INDEPENDENCE-Virginia Lee Carlton Smith, 80 years old, of Independence, IA, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. – Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Independence. Public visitation will be 4:00-6:00p.m. Sunday, November 20th at White Funeral Home, Independence.
Memorials will be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
White Funeral Home, Independence, IA is in charge of arrangements.
