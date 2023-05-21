June 10, 1936-May 15, 2023
JANESVILLE-Virginia L. Stanhope, 86, of Janesville died Monday May 15, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 10, 1936 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Vera (Phelps) and John Mulkins. She married Harold Stanhope on June 7, 1958 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: a son, David (Sanda) of Janesville; daughter, Jaime (Eric Rorabacher) Stanhope of Iowa City and five grandchildren: Morgan and Jake Meester, Madison and Molly Stanhope; Zoe Stanhope and Hunter Rorabacher.
Ginny was a loving wife, mom and grandma she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Preceded in death by; her parents and her husband Harold L Stanhope.
Family will celebrate her life at a later date.
