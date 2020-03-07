Virginia L. Holbach
(1937-2020)

GILBERTVILLE — Virginia Lee Holbach, 82, of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, March 4, at home.

She was born July 25, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Melvin and Jennie Keeler Fagerlind. She married Jerry Holbach on Nov. 17, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.

Virginia was employed with Rath Packing in data processing and later with Chamberlain Manufacturing. She finished her career at Lakeview Lodge.

Survivors: her husband; a son, P.J. (Laurie) Holbach of Reinbeck; a daughter, Nancy (Jason Jones) Ward of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Alex Nordmeyer, Kayla Sabbah and Jennifer—Lee Ward; two great-grandchildren, Shakya and Giovanni Sabbah; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Holbach of Elk Hart; a brother-in-law, Dave Mentel of La Porte City; a sister-in-law, Mary Fagerlind of Rochester, Minn; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her son, Scott Holbach; three brothers, Carl Fagerlind, Dale Fagerlind, and Howard Fagerlind; three sisters, Ruth Klaus, Thelma Egner, and Edna Mae Fagerlind; a son-in-law, Mark Ward.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville.Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

