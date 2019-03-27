Try 3 months for $3
Virginia L. Archer

Virginia Archer 

(1924-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Virginia L. Archer, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 25, at Willow Garden Care Center in Marion.

She was born Aug. 25, 1924, in Fort Dodge, daughter of Fred and Cecil Hazel Heman. She married Jesse “Bud” Archer on Feb. 17, 1946, in Fort Dodge. He died July 28, 1988.

She was employed in the office at Iowa Sports Supply for 23 years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: two sons, Craig (Diane) Archer of Marion and Todd Archer of Gillette, Wyo.; six grandchildren, Gabe Archer, Leah (Andrew) Franck, Sara Hawe, Kiel (Gena) Archer, Jonathan Archer, Max McGee; and six great-grandchildren, Sylvie, Ronan, Reyna, Nolynn, Ava and Grant.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Jacqueline Franck; four brothers, Sumner, John, Robert and Richard Heman; and a sister, Anne Pearson.

Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at First Presbyterian Church, with private inurnment in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour before services at the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Virginia L. Archer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments