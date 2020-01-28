Virginia “Jean” Demuth

(1926-2020)

OSAGE -- Virginia M. “Jean” Demuth, 94, of Waterloo, formerly of Osage, died Monday, Jan. 27, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

She was born Jan. 15, 1926, on the family farm in Black Hawk County near Waterloo, daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Teisinger) Schuler. She married Cletus “Clete” Demuth on Oct. 29, 1949, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo. He died March 5, 2000.

Jean grew up in the Waterloo area and had worked at Rath Packing Co. In 1952, she and her husband moved to Osage, where they owned and operated Demuth Radio and TV. Jean was employed briefly in the bakery at the Jack and Jill Store in Osage, and was a nurse's aide at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in Osage from 1976 to 1987.

Jean was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Guild. She was also a member of the Osage American Legion Auxiliary and served as the auxiliary historian.

