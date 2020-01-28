Virginia “Jean” Demuth

(1926-2020)
OSAGE -- Virginia M. “Jean” Demuth, 94, of Waterloo, formerly of Osage, died Monday, Jan. 27, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
She was born Jan. 15, 1926, on the family farm in Black Hawk County near Waterloo, daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Teisinger) Schuler. She married Cletus “Clete” Demuth on Oct. 29, 1949, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo. He died March 5, 2000.
Jean grew up in the Waterloo area and had worked at Rath Packing Co. In 1952, she and her husband moved to Osage, where they owned and operated Demuth Radio and TV. Jean was employed briefly in the bakery at the Jack and Jill Store in Osage, and was a nurse's aide at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in Osage from 1976 to 1987.
Jean was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Guild. She was also a member of the Osage American Legion Auxiliary and served as the auxiliary historian.
Survived by: two daughters, Eleanor “Nikki” Demuth of Waterloo, and Cheryl (Marvin) Malek of Mason City; two sons, Jon (Lisa) Demuth and Joel (Kristi) Demuth, both of Shell Rock; grandchildren, Chad Wendt of Osage, Kirsten (Cory) Kuester of Des Moines, Matt Demuth of Clarksville, Nikolas (Alexis Dawson) Demuth of Chickamauga, Ga., Sara Demuth of Shell Rock, Haley Shaw of Shell Rock, Ryan (Michelle) Malek of Mason City, and Casey (Shari Rutkowski) Malek of Vancouver, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Trinity Malek, Jayce Demuth, and Vaeda Demuth; sisters, Betty Webb of New Bedford, Mass., and Sally Spaulding of Evansdale; and brothers, Carl Schuler of Waterloo, and Jerry (Judith) Schuler of Bristol, Va.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; brother, Ted Schuler; sister, Mary Killinger; and granddaughter, Lindsay Shaw.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage, with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Following services, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Osage. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, is assisting.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Unity Point Hospice of Waterloo or the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be left at www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.
Jean enjoyed reading, photo albums, and traveling with Clete. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
