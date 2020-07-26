Virginia J. “Gini” Lund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1927-2020)

Virginia June “Gini” Lund, 93, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born June 8, 1927 in Storm Lake, IA, the daughter of Paul and Addrie (Sturchler) Heisterkamp. Gini married Robert H. Lund on October 6, 1946 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2020. Gini was a 1944 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and was a branch manager and marketing director at Cedar Falls Trust & Savings Bank (later called Firstar Bank), retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Quota Club and was a Sturgis Falls committee member and officer.

Gini is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Margaret) Lund of Coppell, TX and Richard (Kathleen) Lund of Anchorage, AK; a daughter-in-law, Diana Lund, of Brooklyn Park, MN; six grandchildren, Travis & Nicholas Lund, Alysia (Lawrence) Kampf, Paul (Amanda) Lund, Matthew Lund, Bradley (Crystal) Lund; two great grandchildren, Rylan & Kinley Lund, and her sister-in-law, Marie Heisterkamp, of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, James A. Lund; her brother, Dwayne Heisterkamp, and two sisters, Donna J. Heisterkamp McGuire and Geraldine Barritt.

Services will be private. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

