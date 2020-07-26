Virginia J. “Gini” Lund

(1927-2020)
Virginia June “Gini” Lund, 93, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born June 8, 1927 in Storm Lake, IA, the daughter of Paul and Addrie (Sturchler) Heisterkamp. Gini married Robert H. Lund on October 6, 1946 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2020. Gini was a 1944 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and was a branch manager and marketing director at Cedar Falls Trust & Savings Bank (later called Firstar Bank), retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Quota Club and was a Sturgis Falls committee member and officer.
Gini is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Margaret) Lund of Coppell, TX and Richard (Kathleen) Lund of Anchorage, AK; a daughter-in-law, Diana Lund, of Brooklyn Park, MN; six grandchildren, Travis & Nicholas Lund, Alysia (Lawrence) Kampf, Paul (Amanda) Lund, Matthew Lund, Bradley (Crystal) Lund; two great grandchildren, Rylan & Kinley Lund, and her sister-in-law, Marie Heisterkamp, of Cedar Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, James A. Lund; her brother, Dwayne Heisterkamp, and two sisters, Donna J. Heisterkamp McGuire and Geraldine Barritt.
Services will be private. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.