Virginia Heerts

(1937-2018)
WAVERLY — Virginia Glee Heerts, 81, of Waverly, formerly of Allison, died Thursday, Sept. 13, at Shell Rock Health Care Center of cancer.
She was born April 1, 1937, in Dumont, daughter of Ralph and Effie (Kriens) Van Raden of Allison. On May 15, 1954, she married Kenneth Ray Heerts of Grundy Center.
Virginia graduated from Allison High School and from Pitze’s Cosmetology School in Waterloo. She had her own business in her home as a beautician, Virginia’s Beauty Salon. She was a beautician for more than 35 years.
Virginia was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and a member of the Knitting Club.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Terry Heerts of Waterloo; two daughters, Debra Leymaster of Cedar Falls and Tammy (Steve) Ingersoll of Waverly; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Darla (Richard) Spier of Waverly; and a sister-in-law, Jane Van Raden of Plainfield.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Max Van Raden.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be directed to www.kaisercorson.com.
After retiring, Virginia and Kenny would winter in Brownsville, Texas, for 13 years, enjoying their time together. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and camping on the weekends.
