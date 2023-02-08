April 11, 1927-February 5, 2023

WATERLOO-Virginia “Ginny” Hurtado, 95, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

Virginia was born on April 11, 1927, in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Trinidad and Maria (Ulloa) Gonzales. She was raised and educated in the Waterloo school district and graduated from East High School with the class of 1945. In 1960, she went on to graduate from the School of Practicing Nursing and would spend 24 years working as an LPN before retiring in 1989. Before retirement she was employed by Ear Nose Throat Association. On May 11, 1946, Virginia was united in marriage to Jesse Hurtado at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Virginia was very active in her church and was a past president of Rosary Society at St. Mary’s. She also volunteered at Allen Hospital and Waterloo schools. She was a member of VFW, Eagles, Latin American Club and a singing group at Waterloo Center of Arts. She always felt blessed with her family and friends which including everyone in her church parish.

Survivors include: Richard Hurtado of Waterloo; Delphina Olson of Waterloo, and Annette (Susan Gaertner) Hurtado of Mounds View, MN; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters; Marguerite Ortiz of Waterloo and Juanita Rowell of La Porte City; her daughter-in-law, Celeste Hurtado of Waterloo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Hurtado; infant daughter: Lolita; her sons, Robert Hurtado and Joe Hurtado; her sisters: Rose Stephens, Maria Sandoval, Felipa Sinwell and Beatrice Sullivan; her brother, Ricky Gonzales.

Services: 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 9, where there will be a 4 pm rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to the service both at the funeral home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com