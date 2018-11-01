WATERLOO — Virginia Elliott Muir, 93, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 27, at Rosewood Estates.
She was born Sept. 23, 1925, in Nashua to E. Ora and Elizabeth (Groomes) Bevard. She married Earl F. Muir on Oct. 21, 1945, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2004.
She graduated from West High School. Virginia retired from Sears in 1987. Prior to that she was the secretary for St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for more than 20 years. She also worked at Black’s and Waterloo Savings Banks.
Survived by: two daughters, Gwenda Urbigkit of Billings, Mont., and Shirley Muir of Port Charlotte, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Muir of Waterloo; two granddaughters, Kimberly (Mike) Blackert of Norton, Ohio, and Heather (Allen) Davis of Jacksonville, Ark.; six great-grandchildren, Aislinn, Lilly and Elliot Blackert and Weston, Cole and Will Davis; and another great-grandbaby girl on the way.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her son, Glen Muir; two brothers, Floyd and Norman Bevard; and two sister-in-laws, Lucille and Rethal Bevard.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Volunteering was very important to Virginia, and she spent many years giving back to her community through her involvement in church activities, Cedar Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling and playing cards.
