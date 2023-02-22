December 31, 1922-February 10, 2023

Virginia Belle (Brandenburg) Conklin, 100, of Strawberry Point, formerly of Alpha and West Union, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 W. Bradford, West Union, Iowa. Family Celebration of Life plans are pending for summer 2023.

Virgina was born Dec. 31, 1922, near Arlington, Iowa, the third of 11 children, to Marion Reuben “Ruby” and Vera (Lickiss) Brandenburg.

She is survived by daughters Sue (Lyle) Hampton, Rockford, Ill., Pat (Kent) Schuchmann, West Union, Iowa, Jill (Scott) Conlon, Sheffield, Iowa, and son-in law, Marvin (Mary) Shippy, Hawkeye, Iowa; brother-in law, Paul Klotz, Cedar Falls, Iowa; sister, Darlene Steege, Fredericksburg, Iowa; nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents; in-laws, Will Dale and Della Conklin; daughter, Brenda Shippy; and grandson, John Hampton.

Virginia was a loving wife and mother, a dedicated farm wife on the Conklin “Century” farm for 44 years, and with Dale enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing, and walking. Her generosity and acts of service have been appreciated by many.

Thank you to the caregivers at Strawberry Point, Iowa, Lutheran Home; and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Cemetery, Hawkeye, IA 52147; Redeemer Lutheran Church, West Union, IA 52175; Open Hands Food Pantry, West Union, IA 52175; or your charity of choice.