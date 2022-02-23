Virginia B. “Ginny” Miller

February 6, 1923-February 20, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Virginia B. “Ginny” Miller, 99, of Mallard Point, Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Feb. 20 at The Deery Suites at Western Home Communities.

Ginny was born Feb. 6, 1923 in Black Hawk County, the daughter of Edward F. and Marie H. Van Den Hende Heene. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1941. She married Alfred J. Miller on Feb. 14, 1944 in Waterloo. She and Al had one daughter, Susan, who died in 1961. Al also preceded Ginny in death on July 5, 1984.

Shortly after high school, Ginny worked at Rath Packing Co. Although she retired as a business manager at J.C. Penney, Ginny always considered herself a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Communities.

Survivors include: a niece, Nancy (Ken) Vincek of Illinois.

Preceded in death by: her husband and daughter, Susan; her siblings, George, Charles and Richard Heene, Madeline Heldt, Margaret Church and Louise Bridenstine; and a nephew, Vern Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church on Thursday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street will be assisting the family.

Memorials: directed to Blessed Sacrament Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com