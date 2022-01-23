 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virgil “Wayne” Thrasher

February 2, 1950-January 2, 2022

HOLT, MO-Virgil “Wayne” Thrasher, 71, of Holt, MO, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Kansas City. He was born February 2, 1950, in Jefferson City, MO the son of James Arthur and Faye Cockrum Thrasher. He was a 1968 graduate of La Porte City High School.

He worked as a mechanic for Ford Motor Company for many years in Kansas City, MO.

Wayne loved to be around people. He never met a stranger.

Survived by: his mother, Faye Schloemer of Independence; a sister, Charlotte (Richard) Bronner of La Porte City; a niece, Annette (Russell) Ellingson of Ackley; two nephews, James (Julie) Bronner of Waverly; Ryan Bronner of Kansas City, MO and many great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father; and twin brothers in infancy.

Private Family inurnment will be held at later date in the West View Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

