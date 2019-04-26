(1926-2019)
WINTHROP — Virgil W. Bateman, 92, of Winthrop, died Monday, April 22.
He was born May 7, 1926, on the Andrews’ family farm, in Newton Township, Buchanan County, to Henry and Leora Bateman.
Survived by: his wife of 73 years, Winifred; four daughters, Carol (Larry) Bird, Cathy (Willard) Poston, Joan Burkhart and Janis Bateman; two siblings, Charlotte Knipper and James (Betty) Bateman; a sister-in-law, Arlene Bateman; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Willie, Larry and Marvin; a brother-in-law, Walter Knipper; and a son-in-law, Larry Burkhart.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Church of Christ United, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Winthrop. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the organization of the givers choice or left to the discretion of the family.
Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.
Virgil loved his family very much.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.