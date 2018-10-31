WATERLOO — Virgil G. Taylor, 91, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village in Waterloo.
He was born June 8, 1927, in Brainerd, Minn., son of Virgil and Carrie Taylor. He married Deloras Paula Hein on Oct. 17, 1948, in Spencer; she preceded him in death Feb. 5, 2014.
Virgil graduated from LaPlata High School in 1944. He worked at National T Grocery at the Waterloo and Cedar Falls locations as the meat department manager and owned Virg’s Foods until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Virgil was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church.
Survived by: a daughter, Judi (Doug) Faas of Evansdale; three sons, Ronald G. (Renee) Taylor of Des Moines, Michael J. (Sherie) Taylor of Cedar Falls and Tim N. (Diana) Taylor of Charleston, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: his wife; and an infant son, Randy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Unity Presbyterian Church, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Locke Funeral Home, and also for one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church or the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Virgil loved golf, fishing, and his wife and family. He was well-known as the owner of Virg’s Foods for several decades.
