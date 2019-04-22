(1948-2019)
PARKERSBURG -- Virgil "Sod" Craig Miller, 71, of Parkersburg, died at home Sunday, April 21.
He was born Feb. 16, 1948, son of Herman and Henrietta (Karsjens) Miller. On Oct. 24, 2009, he married his wife, Sally.
After graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1966, Sod was drafted in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war and was stationed in Germany before being discharged in 1970. He worked in cement masonry, spending many years at Cardinal Construction in Waterloo before retiring in July 2009. Sod is responsible for much of the concrete work completed in Parkersburg, as the town was rebuilt following the 2008 tornado.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Stacy Miller of Waterloo, Jamie (Paige) Miller of Cedar Falls and Jonny Miller of Parkersburg; stepchildren, Jason (Deb) Allan of Tiffin, Andrea (Billy) Klingenborg of Dumont and Tim (Aimee) Allan of Parkersburg; grandchildren Jordan Miller, Estelle, Evie and Waylon Miller, Harlyn and Abraham Miller, Caleb and Avery Allan, Karlie (Cody Nederhoff), Madison and Will Klingenborg and Gavin and Adrianna Allan; siblings Gary (Joanne) Miller of Clear Lake, Daryl (Linda) Miller of Cresco, Darwin (Peggy) Miller of Parkersburg and Verlene (Dick) Harken of Ackley; a brother-in-law, Al Miller of Grundy Center; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Gloria Miller.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Hope Reformed Church, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, April 23, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Sod was a Harley guy and loved to go for a ride. After retirement, Sod and Sally discovered a love of golf, spending many days on the links with family and friends. He was a devoted and proud father, but he loved his role as papa and grandpa most of all.
