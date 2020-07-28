Virgil M. Lindaman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1924-2020)

Virgil Merle Lindaman, age 96, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Arnold and Minnie (Abbas) Lindaman on May 2, 1924, at their home in Parkersburg. Virgil attended rural country schools. Virgil served in the US Army during WWII from Feb. ‘46 until discharged Aug. ‘47. After Virgil returned from the service, he worked as a machinist at Clay Equip. in Cedar Falls.

On May 23, 1953, Virgil married Lylas Althea Dring in Webster City. They made their home in Parkersburg and owned Virgil’s Fix-It Shop. In 1963, the family moved to Marshalltown, where Virgil worked for Montgomery Wards and at Fisher Controls, until his retirement in 1987. Lylas passed away in 1999. Virgil returned to Parkersburg in 2000, and in 2008 he lost everything in E-F5 tornado.

Virgil was a member of the American Legion Post 285 and was Legion Member of the Year in ‘04 and ‘13. He was a member of the AMVETS Post 102. In 2015, Virgil was the Parkersburg Citizen of the Year. He loved tinkering and fishing. Some of his favorite times were spent attending auctions and socializing with the boys. Before his health declined, he loved visiting his family in AZ and CO.