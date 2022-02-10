Feb. 8, 2022

STOUT-Virgil Lee Cordes, age 84, of Stout, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Velma; two daughters, Barb (Jason) Johnson of Parkersburg, and Lisa (Greg) Melcher of Fern; a son, Gary (Kim) Cordes of New Hartford; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three brothers; and a sister.

Funeral Services will be.1:30 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Reformed Church of Stout, with burial at Stout Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 on Thursday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.