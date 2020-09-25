× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1944-2020)

Virgil L Collins, 76, of Independence, Iowa died in his home under the care of his children and Unity Point Hospice on Sunday September 20, 2020.

Virgil was born on February 10, 1944, in Independence, to Warren and Stella (Ulm) Collins. He graduated from Jesup High School in Jesup, in 1962 and later attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minn., He also studied at the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City. He married Connie Julian in 1964 and they later divorced. On August 4, 1978, he married Mitzi Aalderks in Aplington, IA.

Virgil was employed in various commercial design engineering positions for nearly his entire career, retiring in 2019. He owned and operated Major Metal Products, Inc in the 1980’s. During his career his design ingenuity was instrumental in numerous U.S. patents. He often simply referred to himself as a ‘Garbologist’. In his free time he loved everything Iowa Hawkeyes, was once a member of the United States Chess Federation, and was actively involved in Boy Scouts during his youth and also with both of his sons. Virgil could light up a room full of strangers or friends with his quick wit and humor. His greatest joy was his family and friends.