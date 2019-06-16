(1925-2019)
WATERLOO — Virgil J. Berg, 94, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 13, at Friendship Village.
He was born March 21, 1925, in Waterloo, son of Matthias and Jennie Weilein Berg. He married Anne Marie Marchionni on Dec. 20, 1945, in St. Peter’s Church, Nancy, France. She died Dec. 19, 2015.
He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1943. He entered the U.S. Army in 1943 serving in the North African, Rome-Arno and Rhineland campaigns. Following his army discharge, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. After military service, he worked at John Deere for a short time and then entered ISTC (now University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls where he received his BA in 1949 in industrial technology. In 1974 he received his MA at UNI.
He began his teaching career at East Junior High, Waterloo, in 1949 and then at McKinstry Junior High when it opened in 1952. In 1970, he was transferred to the new Central High School as head of the Industrial Technology Department teaching drafting, electronics, graphic arts, woodworking, automotive, metal works, and later French language, retiring in 1986. In 1966, he opened Waterloo Archery, one of the first indoor archery ranges in Iowa. He developed a feather die cutter patented in 1968. That same year he added a slot car track to the operation.
He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Virgil was a member of the Hawkeye UniServ Ed. Association, Iowa State and the National Education Association, Iowa State and the National Field Archery Association. Virgil was active in the American Cancer Society and was instrumental in planning and constructing several Christmas Cancer Raffle houses at the College Square and Crossroads Malls.
Survived by: a niece, Carol (Ronald) Nystrom; several great-nieces and nephews; and all former students.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two brothers, Robert and Eugene Berg; and three sisters, Katherine Nichols, Ruth Hoch and Eloise Rickard.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, with military honors. Following services, there will be a time of fellowship with a reception from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Friendship Village Lakeview Lodge, 312 Southbrooke Drive, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
