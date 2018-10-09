WATERLOO — Virgil Hunemuller, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 7, at Covenant Medical Center.
He was born May 18, 1927, in rural Bremer County, near Tripoli, son of Fred J. and Lena Hunemuller. He married Lucile Rose Arneson on May 6, 1951, in Decorah; she preceded him in death Aug. 14, 2016.
He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1945. Virgil served in the U.S. Navy. He owned and operated a Texaco station from 1946 to 1962 in east Waterloo. He also was a sales manager for Midwest Motor Bearing. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Survived by: three sons, Neal (Maureen) Hunemuller of Las Vegas, Jay Hunemuller of Norfolk, Va., and Chet Hunemuller of Story City; his daughter-in-law, Marsheila (Scot) Hunemuller of Reinbeck; four grandchildren, Holly (Shaun) Galey, Bridgette Hunemuller, Angie Hunemuller and Brian (Megan) Hunemuller; and eight great-grandchildren, Kyden, Acacia, Dawson, Aiden, Kamden, Maklyn, Kipten and Wilsen.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his son, Scot Hunemuller; his parents; and three brothers, Raymond, Wilbur and Hugo Hunemuller.
Services: 11 a.m Friday, Oct. 12, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, and at the church for one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Virgil loved woodworking, gardening, fishing, genealogy and traveling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.