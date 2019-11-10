{{featured_button_text}}
(1923-2019)

WATERLOO — Virgil Holman, 96, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Sept. 3, 1923, in Quasqueton, son of Charlie C. and Bertha Gipe Holman. In 1949, he married Betty Jean Hanzlik in Waterloo; she died Sept. 26, 1995.

Virgil worked at Rath Packing for 23 years as a stamper, retiring in 1975.

Survivors: two sons, Larry Holman of Nashville‚ Tenn., and David (Mary) Holman of Waterloo; a daughter, Vendetta (Patrick) Dressel of McMinnville‚ Tenn.; four grandchildren, Jamie (Elizabeth) Dressel of Sun Prairie‚ Wis., Matt Dressel of McMinnville, and Mark Simmons, and Don (Brenda) Simmons, both of Waterloo; and a great-grandchild, Jacob Simmons.

Preceded in death by: his parents; wife; three brothers, Ray, Gerald and Charlie Holman; and six sisters, Laurel Neff, Mildred Maire, Bernice Holman, Virgie Johnson, Lucille Herold, and one in infancy.

Private family burial: will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Virgil attended Hammond Avenue Brethren Church and loved spending his time fishing, hunting, and camping.

