(1923-2019)
WATERLOO — Virgil Holman, 96, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Sept. 3, 1923, in Quasqueton, son of Charlie C. and Bertha Gipe Holman. In 1949, he married Betty Jean Hanzlik in Waterloo; she died Sept. 26, 1995.
Virgil worked at Rath Packing for 23 years as a stamper, retiring in 1975.
Survivors: two sons, Larry Holman of Nashville‚ Tenn., and David (Mary) Holman of Waterloo; a daughter, Vendetta (Patrick) Dressel of McMinnville‚ Tenn.; four grandchildren, Jamie (Elizabeth) Dressel of Sun Prairie‚ Wis., Matt Dressel of McMinnville, and Mark Simmons, and Don (Brenda) Simmons, both of Waterloo; and a great-grandchild, Jacob Simmons.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; wife; three brothers, Ray, Gerald and Charlie Holman; and six sisters, Laurel Neff, Mildred Maire, Bernice Holman, Virgie Johnson, Lucille Herold, and one in infancy.
Private family burial: will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Virgil attended Hammond Avenue Brethren Church and loved spending his time fishing, hunting, and camping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.