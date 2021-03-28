November 13, 1928-March 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Virgil Edward Rink, 92 of Cedar Falls died March 25, 2021 at home with his family. He was born in Woolstock, IA, son of Bart and Audrey (Fischer) Rink. He graduated from Clarion High School and spent time serving our country in the U.S. Army. On February 7, 1954 he married Jane Tillman in Clarion, IA and they celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Virgil was a Supervisor at Northwestern Bell, retiring in 1985. He then went on to work at Hilpipre Auction Co. and also served as the past Commander of AmVets Post 49.

Survived by: his wife, Jane; daughter, Joni Sadler of Cedar Falls; two sons, Steven of Aurora, Colorado and Tony (Sue) in Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Shawna (Ryan) Woiwod, Peter Sadler, Chris Sadler, Michael (Crystal) Rink, Kyle Rink, and Ryan Rink; great grandchildren, Lennon and Jett Rink, Ryker Woiwod and Claira Sadler.

Preceded in death by: his son, Edward Rink and grandson, Chad Rink; and two sisters, Phyllis Milligan and Arlene Rink.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30am Monday, March 29, 2021 at St Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St Patrick’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com