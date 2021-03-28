November 13, 1928-March 25, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Virgil Edward Rink, 92 of Cedar Falls died March 25, 2021 at home with his family. He was born in Woolstock, IA, son of Bart and Audrey (Fischer) Rink. He graduated from Clarion High School and spent time serving our country in the U.S. Army. On February 7, 1954 he married Jane Tillman in Clarion, IA and they celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Virgil was a Supervisor at Northwestern Bell, retiring in 1985. He then went on to work at Hilpipre Auction Co. and also served as the past Commander of AmVets Post 49.
Survived by: his wife, Jane; daughter, Joni Sadler of Cedar Falls; two sons, Steven of Aurora, Colorado and Tony (Sue) in Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Shawna (Ryan) Woiwod, Peter Sadler, Chris Sadler, Michael (Crystal) Rink, Kyle Rink, and Ryan Rink; great grandchildren, Lennon and Jett Rink, Ryker Woiwod and Claira Sadler.
Preceded in death by: his son, Edward Rink and grandson, Chad Rink; and two sisters, Phyllis Milligan and Arlene Rink.
Memorial Mass will be 10:30am Monday, March 29, 2021 at St Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St Patrick’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.