April 21, 1952-October 23, 2021

WATERLOO-Virgil Del Powell, 69, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on October 23, 2021, after a year long battle with cancer. He was born April 21, 1952 in Waterloo, Iowa the son of John (Jack) and Beverly Powell. Virgil was married to Bette Harms on September 16, 1978. He was employed by Waterloo Fire Rescue at the age of 21 and retired from the department as a Battalion Chief in April 2007. Virgil loved his family and spending time outdoors.

Survived by his daughters Jennifer (Eric) Schmudlach of Jesup, Iowa, Stephanie (Nathan) Cherry of Jesup, Iowa and Sarah (Allen) Brown of Rogers, Arkansas, his grandchildren, Emry Schmudlach, Kenley Schmudlach, Kalli Schmudlach, Gavin Cherry, Rylee Cherry and Ryder Cherry, Austin Brown and Justin Brown, and great grandson Beaux Brown. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Beverly Powell, sister, Kathy Kezar, brothers, Jack Powell, Rick Powell and Skip Powell, Cousin Scott Powell, Uncle Jim Powell, In-laws Cal and Iris Harms, Sister in Law, Diane Harms.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 am at Hope City Church, 118 High Street, Waterloo, Iowa, 50703. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 4-7 at Kearns Funeral Service, 3146 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa, 50702. Memorials may be directed to the family where a fund will be established. Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.