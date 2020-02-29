WATERLOO — Virgil (Butch) Dehl Gann, 85, of Ruidso, N.M., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 24.

He is the son of Mildred and Virgil Gann. He attended East High and later joined the Navy.

Survivors: three sisters, Nancy Dewater (James) of Florida, and Geri Sharp, and Gary and Pam Kuecker from Waterloo; a brother, Randall Gann of Waterloo; and his stepmom, Esther Gann.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date

A big thank you to Scott and Lisa Stevens of Ruidso for all their help during his accident and loss.

