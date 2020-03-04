WATERLOO—Virgil (Butch) Dehl Gann, 74, of Ruidoso, N.M., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 24.
He is the son of Mildred and Virgil Gann. He attended East High and later joined the Navy.
Survivors: three sisters, Nancy Dewater (James) of Florida, Geri Sharp of Georgia, and Pam Kuecker of Waterloo; a brother, Randall Gann of Waterloo; and his stepmom, Esther Gann.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A big thank you to Scott and Lisa Stevens of Ruidoso for all their help during his accident and loss.
