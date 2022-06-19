 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virgil Arnold Ducker

June 14, 2022

TRIPOLI-Virgil A. Ducker, 95, of Tripoli, passed away, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. The service will be live-streamed via Facebook Live on the Faith United Church of Christ Facebook Page. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli. Food and fellowship will follow the committal service at the V.F.W. in Tripoli. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21 from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

