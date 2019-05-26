{{featured_button_text}}
Virgil A. Rogers

(1934-2019)

BRANDON -- Virgil A. Rogers, 85, of Brandon, died at home Wednesday, May 22.

He was born March 28, 1934, in rural Brandon, son of Paul and Lela (Bailey) Rogers. On May 24, 1952, he married Della “Darlene” Forrester at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Virgil operated Roger’s Repair in Brandon as a self-employed mechanic and drove a school bus for the Independence School District for more than 20 years. He was a member of the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years. 

Survivors include: three sons, Dale (Sandy) Rogers of Brandon, Dean (Cathy) Rogers of Oelwein and Dave (Diane) Rogers of Elk Run Heights; a daughter, Darla (Rick) Rose of Oelwein; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a grandson, Joshua; an infant brother, Donald; and a sister, LaVonne Young.

Private family graveside services: will be held in the Brandon Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

He and Darlene enjoyed wintering in Texas until 2016.

