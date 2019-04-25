{{featured_button_text}}
Violet "Vi" Dyer

(1934-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Violet “Vi” Dyer, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 24, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born July 9, 1934, in Fairbank, daughter of Walter and Elsie (Bahe) Carpenter. She married W. Edward Dyer on June 19, 1954, and they later divorced.

She was employed in the binary department at Control-o-fax for over 21 years and was a seamstress. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: two daughters, Ann (Richard) Irvine of St. Paul Park, Minn., and Kim (Bob) Hurlbut of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Christopher (Jennifer) Hurlbut and Justin (Stephanie) Hurlbut; and four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Autumn, Kendra and Tyler Hurlbut.

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Fairbank. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also for an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

