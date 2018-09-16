(1930-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Violet M. Stuber, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities.
She was born April 23, 1930, in Aredale, daughter of Lyle and Vera Goodsell. Violet married Robert “Bob” Stuber on July 7, 1954, in Spring Lake, Minn.; he died April 20, 1995.
Violet was a homemaker.
Survived by: two sons, Garry (Sandra) Stuber of Waverly and Sandy (Kristi) Stuber of Cedar Falls; her half sister, Mavis (Rod) Reinerson of Phoenix; four grandchildren, Molly (Chris) Ott, Joy (Jacob) Alsop, and Jordin and Kadyn Stuber; and three great-grandchildren, Axel, Silas and Annika Alsop.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sisters, PK Posada and Lila Smith; and her companion, Guy Rich.
Private family services: are being held at Memorial Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.