Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Violet M. Stuber

Violet Stuber

(1930-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Violet M. Stuber, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities.

She was born April 23, 1930, in Aredale, daughter of Lyle and Vera Goodsell. Violet married Robert “Bob” Stuber on July 7, 1954, in Spring Lake, Minn.; he died April 20, 1995.

Violet was a homemaker.

Survived by: two sons, Garry (Sandra) Stuber of Waverly and Sandy (Kristi) Stuber of Cedar Falls; her half sister, Mavis (Rod) Reinerson of Phoenix; four grandchildren, Molly (Chris) Ott, Joy (Jacob) Alsop, and Jordin and Kadyn Stuber; and three great-grandchildren, Axel, Silas and Annika Alsop.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sisters, PK Posada and Lila Smith; and her companion, Guy Rich.

Private family services: are being held at Memorial Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Violet M. Stuber
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments