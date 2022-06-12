October 27, 1927-April 23, 2022

Violet Joy Lund, 94 1/2 of Meadville, MO formerly of Cedar Falls passed away Saturday April 23, 2022.

Violet Schneekloth was born October 27, 1927 and graduated from Wellsburg High School. On May 23,1953 Violet married Howard Lund in Wellsburg. They were blessed with 62 years together. Howard passed away November 2015. To this union three children were born Edwin Lund (deceased Oct. 2012) Holly Caselman of Meadville, MO and Judy Van Dyk of Parkersburg, IA.

Vi was known for her passion for hostas, weaving rugs, playing cards and reading. For many years Vi was a member of The Weavers and Spinners Guild and First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Vi enjoyed sipping a cup of tea with friends and family. Together Vi and Howard enjoyed time with grandchildren teaching them to play cards, cribbage and other games. Vi and Howard enjoyed trips to Keosaqua, and camping with grandchildren, Vi retired from Viking Pump.

Vi and Howard shared their married life in Cedar Falls until 2015 when for health reasons moved to Missouri to be lovingly cared for by daughter Holly.

Left to cherish her memory are Holly; Judy (Keith) Van Dyk; daughter-in-law Theresa Lund; Grandchildren Mandi Scudder, Natasha Lund, Amanda (RIck) Johnson, Pella, Emily Van Dyk, Parkersburg, Aaron (Reagan) Van Dyk, Ely, IA; Great grandchildren Julia Scudder, David Lund, Lily and Luke Johnson, and Gunner Van Dyk. Birth of two great grandchildren in 2022 remind us of the Circle of Life.

Visitation with family will be Saturday June 18, 2:00-4:00 at Island Park Shelter #5 in Cedar Falls. A family graveside service to be at Greenhill Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Correspondence may be sent to Holly Caselman, PO Box 102 Meadville, MO 64659. Memorial gifts will be to Meadville Methodist Church where Vi enjoyed fellowship.