Violet Fleshner

(1931-2019)
DYSART — Violet Mae Fleshner, 88, of Dysart, died at home Sunday, March 3.
She was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Oxford Junction, daughter of Walter and Helen (Wray) Shedeck. She married James Hanna Sr. She later married Larry H. Fleshner on Feb. 2, 1985, in Waterloo.
Violet was a graduate of Lost Nation (Iowa) High School. She was a lifelong farm wife and mother. She actively participated in all aspects of the family farm assisting her husband, son and grandson.
She was a member of Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Jim (Suzanne) Hanna, Lynn (Tina) Hanna and Krista (Mike) Mangrich, all of La Porte City; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jason and (Holly) Hanna, Emerson and Kepler, of Hingham, Mass., Jessica (Micah) Wilson, Eli and Zane, of Canyon City, Ore., Nicolas (McKaila) Hanna, Violet and Greyson of La Porte City, and Kortney Brustkern, also of La Porte City; a stepdaughter, Laura Fleshner of Waterloo; two sisters, Eileen (John) Wosoba of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Teresa (Jack) Sides of Granbury, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Mary Joy Shedeck of Oxford Junction.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, DeWayne Shedeck; two sisters, Delores Ruchotzke and Marlene Ruchotzke; and a stepdaughter, Connie Zientek.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in West View Cemetery in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at La Porte City Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Friday at Prairie Lakes Church.
Memorials: may be directed to Prairie Lakes Church, 1907 Viking Road, Cedar Falls 50613, or Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo 50704.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
