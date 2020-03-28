(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Violet F. Dahl, 90 of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 26, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 14, 1929, in Spring Grove, Minn., daughter of Julius and Minnie (Veum) Faa. She married Arnold “Arnie” Dahl on July 30, 1947, in Mabel, Minn. He died Jan. 11, 2016.
Violet worked as a janitor at Hawkeye Community College for 10 years before retiring in 1986. She was a member at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale.
Survivors: five children; Keith (Roxanne) Asleson of Cedar Falls, Carolyn Peterson of Waterloo, Barbara (Craig) Cook of Waterloo, Colleen Walker of Fargo, N.D., and Brian (Karin) Dahl of Leawood, Kan.; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Arnold; a son, Gerald Dahl; a daughter, Patricia Toner; five brothers, Leland, Leslie, Lennie, Lavern, and Walter Faa; and two sisters Gloria Minikus, and Marian Hartley.
Services: A private family service will be held with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. A video of the service will be posted on the funeral home website as soon as possible.
Memorials: to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church building fund.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Violet enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and flower gardening.
