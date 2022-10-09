Viola Ruth Teisinger

February 2, 1920-October 7, 2022

DENVER-Viola Ruth Teisinger, 102, of Denver, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Viola was born February 2, 1920, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Emilie (Kohagen) Oltrogge. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield, Denver, Iowa. She attended Jefferson Country School as a young girl, often riding her pony cart to and from. She then attended and graduated from Waverly High School where she was active in girls basketball. On November 12, 1944, she was united in marriage to Merle Teisinger at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield. The couple farmed for 35 years in Bremer County. Merle passed away on July 8, 2000, and Viola continued to live in Denver until her passing.

Viola was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield where she was active with the ALCW. She played the accordion in the band Kenny & His Pals and even had the opportunity to play a short set with Lawrence Welk before he hit it big. On the farm, she stayed active with her large garden along with canning and pickling the harvest. She enjoyed playing progressive 500 with the card club and was an avid Chicago Cub and Iowa Hawkeye Basketball fan. In her free time she sewed (each grandchild and great grandchild received a blanket) and crocheted her ‘famous’ Christmas trees. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Viola is survived by two sons; Ronald Teisinger of Denver and Steve (Kathy) Teisinger of Waverly, 8 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Hazel Oltrogge of Denver. She is preceded in death by her brother, Orville Oltrogge, sister, Lorene Krueger, husband, Merle Teisinger and a son, Duane Teisinger.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield, rural Denver with Pastor Jared McLey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held before the service on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran, Maxfield, and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379