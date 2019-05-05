(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Viola R. Reimer, 90, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, April 22.
She was born March 19, 1929, in Franklin County, daughter of Theodore Herman and Anna Mae (Koenen) Barth. She married Melvin Reimer on Jan. 31, 1948, at the United Church of Christ in Latimer.
She attended rural schools in Franklin County, graduating in 1946, and she earned her two-year teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College. She was a homemaker prior to working in the Registrar and Business offices at the University of Northern Iowa, retiring in 1992. She was an elder and member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Dennis (Janet) Reimer of Cedar Falls; a son-in-law, Mike Butler of Waverly; five grandchildren, Joshua (Becky) Butler, Jon (Miranda) Butler, Jenny Butler, Kristy (Sam Whitaker) Reimer-Whitaker and Laurie (Shaun Clark) Reimer; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her daughter, JoAnn Butler.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at First Presbyterian Church, with visitation for an hour before the service, with private inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Melvin and Viola Reimer Endowed Scholarship Fund in Education at UNI.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Viola was a member of PEO Chapter OV, TTT, UNI Panther Scholarship Club, served on the UNI Foundation Board, and greatly loved her family.
