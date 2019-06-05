{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

(1921-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — H. Viola Nissen, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, June 2, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center.

She was born July 21, 1921, in New Hartford, daughter of Henry and Dora (Bruns) Webrand. She married Harry L. Nissen on Sept. 2, 1939, in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death May 20, 2006.

Viola was a homemaker and a cake decorator.

Survived by: her son, Dennis (Carol) Nissen of Luck, Wis.; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marlys Wray.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Janice Bunz; four sisters, Alice, Erma, Fanny and Catherine; and her brother, Jurgen.

Graveside services: will be held at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

