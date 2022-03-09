March 5, 1935-March 6, 2022

WATERLOO-Viola Marie “Vi” Holmes, 87, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village. She was born March 5, 1935, in Hudson, the daughter of Einer and Lillian Andersen Jacobsen. She attended Black Hawk County School #6, Country School in Mt. Vernon, and was a graduate of Denver High School.

She married Richard G. Holmes on January 8, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.

Vi worked as a Key Punch Operator at Rath Packing Co. for several years, but most importantly she enjoyed being a devoted wife and loving mother.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, where she enjoyed quilting and making pies with the church ladies. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survived by: a daughter, Teri (Kevin) Gade of Greene; a daughter-in-law, Linn Holmes of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Rod (Sarah) Loftus, Tim (Nicole) Loftus, Laura (Cartha) Johnson, Courtney (Jimmy) Jewell, Kristi (Alex) Glidden, Matt Holmes and Richard (Anna) Holmes III; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marion Odom of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sons, Richard G. Holmes II, Jeff Holmes and Scott Holmes.

Memorial Service: will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1024 W. 8th St. Waterloo, Iowa with inurnment in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.