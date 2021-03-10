Viola Madlom was born December 22, 1929 in Frazee, MN: the daughter of Louis and Violet (Freeman) Cihlar. She was married to Albert E. Smith on February 18, 1947; they later divorced. Viola was then married to Eugene Madlom in 1973; he preceded her in death in 1980. She worked at Powers Manufacturing for 32 years. Viola enjoyed being outdoors and planting flowers, most of all, she loved spending time with her family.