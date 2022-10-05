June 19, 1933-October 2, 2022

WATERLOO-Viola M. Rieck, 89, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Birdee Cottage in Waterloo. She was born June 19, 1933, in Algona the daughter of Fred and Frances Swalve Beitz. She was a graduate of Algona High School.

Viola proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan, during the Korean Conflict, where she received a Purple Heart.

She married Marlowe Rieck in 1966, in East Dubuque, Illinois.

She was a homemaker and had worked at John Deere Co. in Waterloo, where she retired.

She was a member of the Tripoli V.F.W.

Left to cherish her memories include a son, Joe (Jill) Rieck of Elk Run Heights; a daughter, Debborah (Roy) Wilson of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Kayla (Jaime Monroy) Rieck of Evansdale, Matthew (Elizabeth Burge) Rieck of Boscobel, Wisconsin; and two great-grandchildren, Kaden Rieck and Adrianna Shindoll.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael and Jerry Rieck; and a granddaughter, Nicole Brown.

Private Family Inurnment will be held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established.

