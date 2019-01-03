Viola M. Peters

(1921-2019)
WELLSBURG — Viola M. “Vi” (Meyer) Peters, 97, of Wellsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 1.
She was born Dec. 7, 1921, at home, daughter of Harm J. and Rachel (Meyer) Meyer. She married Harris Peters at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church, rural Holland, on July 20, 1945. He died Jan. 26, 1984.
Viola graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1940 and attended the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport. She was a farm wife, mother and homemaker and worked as secretary to the elementary school principal at AGWSR, retiring in 1992. The last few years Viola has been a resident at the Grundy Care Center.
Viola was a member of the Wellsburg Reformed Church where she was involved in Ladies Guild and Bible Study. She taught catechism and Sunday school for a number of years. She also was a member of Shiloh Homemakers.
Survived by: a son, Jay (Julie) Peters of Lenexa, Kan.; a daughter, Marilyn Robinson of Gilroy, Calif.; four grandchildren, Patrick (Allison) Robinson of Gilroy, Laura (Chris) Amidan of Las Vegas, Jennifer (Pat) Gibbs of Overland Park, Kan., and Kim (Cody) Shaw of Lenexa; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jaxen, Dylan, Trevor and Brody Robinson, Bryson and Jake Amidan, Ella King and Charlie Shaw, and Brynn and Colin Gibbs; plus numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, John H. Meyer and Marlyn D. Meyer; and two sisters, Mathilda Rasmusson and Arvilla Freese.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at the Wellsburg Reformed Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before services Friday at the church. Abels Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a charity to be chosen at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Viola was a member of the 1939 State Champion girls’ basketball team and enjoyed a distinguished basketball career at AIC, leading the school to two consecutive National AAU Championships. Her tremendous work ethic, which was nurtured on the basketball court, served her well throughout her life.
