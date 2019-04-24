{{featured_button_text}}

Viola M. Hare, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 18 at home.

She enjoyed working with the elderly, raising several foster children, camping, fishing and being with family.

Survived by: her son, Mike Brustkern, her daughters, Sue Lawrence, Melissa (Kevin) Wilkens, Chris Hare, and Mendy (Sam) Ferrie, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, her step-children, and several foster children.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Dan Hare, her daughter, Lynn Tuttle, her granddaughters, Wendy Bumgarner and Olivia Henly, a great-granddaughter, 3 great-grandsons, both parents, and brothers Kenneth and Wilbur Ford.

Services: A celebration of life is being held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Grace Fellowship Church 1760 Williston Ave, Waterloo from 10:00 am-12:00 pm.

Memorials: may be directed to the family

