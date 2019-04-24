Viola M. Hare, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 18 at home.
She enjoyed working with the elderly, raising several foster children, camping, fishing and being with family.
Survived by: her son, Mike Brustkern, her daughters, Sue Lawrence, Melissa (Kevin) Wilkens, Chris Hare, and Mendy (Sam) Ferrie, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, her step-children, and several foster children.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Dan Hare, her daughter, Lynn Tuttle, her granddaughters, Wendy Bumgarner and Olivia Henly, a great-granddaughter, 3 great-grandsons, both parents, and brothers Kenneth and Wilbur Ford.
Services: A celebration of life is being held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Grace Fellowship Church 1760 Williston Ave, Waterloo from 10:00 am-12:00 pm.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.