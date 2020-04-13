(1924-2020)
OELWEIN -- Viola Lundry, 96, died Saturday, April 11.
She was born March 7, 1924, near Jesup, daughter of Floyd and Mary (Keckler) Caldwell. She received a two-year teaching certificate from Upper Iowa University in Fayette and later received additional degrees from Marion Wesleyan in Marion, Ind., and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Viola was a teacher in the Arlington, Fayette and Waverly school districts.
Viola married Raymond Headley Lundry of Maynard on July 8, 1972, at Wesleyan Church in Fayette. They farmed near Maynard until moving to Oelwein in 1979. Viola was a member of First Baptist Church in Oelwein and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Survivors: seven children, Bessie Miller (George) Spicknall of Greene, Larry (Cindy) Lundry of Oelwein, Patty (Richard) Kruse of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lou Ann (Neil) Pomeroy of Chaska, Minn., Barbara (Terry) Reisner of Menasha, Wis., Raymond Lee Lundry of Hazleton, and Sharon (Blake) Johnson of Ames; and 23 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Ray, on Oct. 24, 2010; a daughter-in-law, Kay Lundry; a son-in-law, Dick Miller; a great-grandson, Timothy Vance; three brothers, Elmer, Donald and William; and a sister, Edna Miriam.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private family visitation at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home and a private family graveside service at Long Grove Cemetery in Maynard. A public memorial service will be at a later time. Cards can be sent to the funeral home or Larry and Cindy Lundry, 1006 7th Ave. NE, Oelwein, IA. 50662.
Memorials: to First Baptist Church, Oelwein.
Viola enjoyed making quilts, baby blankets, afghans and many other needlepoint projects. She loved to sing and played the organ and piano. Her family is forever grateful for her love and devotion to each and every member of the family and her unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior.
