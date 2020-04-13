× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1924-2020)

OELWEIN -- Viola Lundry, 96, died Saturday, April 11.

She was born March 7, 1924, near Jesup, daughter of Floyd and Mary (Keckler) Caldwell. She received a two-year teaching certificate from Upper Iowa University in Fayette and later received additional degrees from Marion Wesleyan in Marion, Ind., and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Viola was a teacher in the Arlington, Fayette and Waverly school districts.

Viola married Raymond Headley Lundry of Maynard on July 8, 1972, at Wesleyan Church in Fayette. They farmed near Maynard until moving to Oelwein in 1979. Viola was a member of First Baptist Church in Oelwein and Delta Kappa Gamma.

Survivors: seven children, Bessie Miller (George) Spicknall of Greene, Larry (Cindy) Lundry of Oelwein, Patty (Richard) Kruse of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lou Ann (Neil) Pomeroy of Chaska, Minn., Barbara (Terry) Reisner of Menasha, Wis., Raymond Lee Lundry of Hazleton, and Sharon (Blake) Johnson of Ames; and 23 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.